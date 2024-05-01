1 May 2024
EN

Bayern or Real: History says...

Football
News
1 May 2024 09:52
Bayern or Real: History says...

The Champions League semi-finals started with a draw between Bayern and Real.

Idman.biz reports that Bayern started the stage consisting of two games for the 2nd time in the European Cups history with a peace at home - with a score of 2:2.

The Munich club reached such a situation only in the 1995/96 season. The opponent was the Spanish club. Bayern defeated Barcelona by 2:1 and reached the semi-finals and finally won the title of the owner of the cup.

In general, the German giant will go for a win on the road in the 12th time in the playoff match, which started with a draw at home. Bayern passed the stage in 2 of the previous 11 duels.

Real will go to the return match of the European Cup for the 25th time in its history after a draw. Madrid club passed the stage in 23 of the previous 24 duels. Only in the 1/4 finals of the Champions Cup in the 1990/91 season did Real lose at home - 1:3, when they drew goalless with Spartak in Moscow.

It should be noted that the match between Real and Bayern will be held on May 8.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rush Hour in Premier League - ANALYSIS
17:58
Football

Rush Hour in Premier League - ANALYSIS

There are only 4 rounds left until the end of the Azerbaijan Premier League
AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024
17:22
Football

AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024

Thus, for the first time, a representative from Azerbaijan will participate in such a prestigious tournament
Plan for Klopp
16:12
Football

Plan for Klopp

Borussia Dortmund want the German specialist
Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors
16:01
Football

Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors

"It is not right to talk about it"
Yassin Benzia out of the Top-11
14:20
Football

Yassin Benzia out of the Top-11

The symbolic team of the week consisting of the best Algerian football players has been announced
Is Lewandowski leaving?
13:08
Football

Is Lewandowski leaving?

Only 3 Barcelona players are untouchable

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024