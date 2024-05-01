Bayern or Real: History says...

The Champions League semi-finals started with a draw between Bayern and Real.

Idman.biz reports that Bayern started the stage consisting of two games for the 2nd time in the European Cups history with a peace at home - with a score of 2:2.

The Munich club reached such a situation only in the 1995/96 season. The opponent was the Spanish club. Bayern defeated Barcelona by 2:1 and reached the semi-finals and finally won the title of the owner of the cup.

In general, the German giant will go for a win on the road in the 12th time in the playoff match, which started with a draw at home. Bayern passed the stage in 2 of the previous 11 duels.

Real will go to the return match of the European Cup for the 25th time in its history after a draw. Madrid club passed the stage in 23 of the previous 24 duels. Only in the 1/4 finals of the Champions Cup in the 1990/91 season did Real lose at home - 1:3, when they drew goalless with Spartak in Moscow.

It should be noted that the match between Real and Bayern will be held on May 8.



Idman.biz