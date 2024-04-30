Azerbaijan will play 2 games in Montenegro

Today, the Azerbaijan national minifootball team will play 2 games in the international tournament that will start in Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that our team will face Romania in the opening match of the tournament.

The meeting will start at 18:00. Elshad Guliyev's team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2nd game. This meeting will be held at 23:15.

The national team will play its last match in the framework of the tournament tomorrow against the home team of Montenegro.

It should be noted that the tournament is preparation for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina from June 1 to 9.

