29 April 2024
Azerbaijan player: "I am used to scoring such beautiful goals" - VIDEO

29 April 2024 10:26
"I'm used to scoring such beautiful goals."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Ali Gazibeyov, the Azerbaijan national U-17 team player.

The football player who scored a beautiful goal against Tajikistan in the last round of the UEFA Development tournament held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, spoke about the match: "I scored a ball like that in my team as well. But it's a great feeling to do it in the national team. I dedicated this arm to my father. I immediately said that this goal is for you. For me, it's my parents first, then myself. Although we lost two games, we won the last match. We will come back stronger."

It should be noted that our team defeated the representative of Asia in the penalty shootout - 2:2, p. 3:1.

