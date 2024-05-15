15 May 2024
EN

Uncertainty for Neftchi international

Football
News
15 May 2024 15:03
Uncertainty for Neftchi international

Neftchi player Reziuan Mirzov’s destiny in the Baku club will be clarified after the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the agent of the 31-year-old Russian midfielder Alexander Klyuyev.

He said that the future of Mirzov, whose contract will expire in the summer, is still uncertain: "Mirzov's contract with Neftchi is ending. Now the last games of the Azerbaijan championship will be held. Only then will we consider the situation. I can't add anything else."

It should be noted that Reziuan scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 24 matches of the season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA announces the clubs to be licensed
15:41
Football

AFFA announces the clubs to be licensed

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today
Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We don't even think about the collapse of Gabala" – PHOTO – VIDEO
15:05
Football

Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We don't even think about the collapse of Gabala" – PHOTO – VIDEO

He also revealed his future goals and strategies in the I League
Who is the 'Rodri' of Qarabag?
14:15
Football

Who is the 'Rodri' of Qarabag?

Most impactful players of the season
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera
Decision on the new competition from FIFA
13:21
Football

Decision on the new competition from FIFA

This was announced by the institution's press service
Modric and his team – PRESENTATION
12:33
Euro 2024

Modric and his team – PRESENTATION

Although Spain and Italy are considered the favorites of the "Group of Death", Croatia is the opponent everyone avoids

Most read

Unpleasant record from Man Utd
13 May 09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany