Uncertainty for Neftchi international

Neftchi player Reziuan Mirzov’s destiny in the Baku club will be clarified after the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the agent of the 31-year-old Russian midfielder Alexander Klyuyev.

He said that the future of Mirzov, whose contract will expire in the summer, is still uncertain: "Mirzov's contract with Neftchi is ending. Now the last games of the Azerbaijan championship will be held. Only then will we consider the situation. I can't add anything else."

It should be noted that Reziuan scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 24 matches of the season.

Idman.biz