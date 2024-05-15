15 May 2024
Who is the 'Rodri' of Qarabag?

15 May 2024 14:15
The world's most impactful football players have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the table of CIES includes the outfield footballers whose performances have had the greatest impact during the 2023/24 season in 54 leagues.
The highest value recorded for Manchester City's midfielder Rodri. The rating of the Spanish midfielder of Manchester City is 98.5. Bayer player Granit Xhaka (92.3) is second, Arsenal's Martin Ederog (89.9) is third.

Azerbaijan Premier League is also included in the list. The best in our championship is Leandro Andrade.

The rating of the player of Qarabag is 57.4. Toral Bayramov is second, Olavio Juninho is third. In general, the 6 best of the Premier League are members of the Aghdam club. Jon Irazabal, who is the best among others, is ranked 7th. Neftchi has two players in "Top-10", Sabah and Zira have one player each.

1. Leandro Andrade (Qarabag ) - 57.4
2. Toral Bayramov (Qarabag ) - 56.8
3. Olavio Juninho (Qarabag ) - 54.0
4. Julio Romao (Qarabag ) - 53 ,7
5. Abdellah Zoubir (Qarabag ) – 53.1
6. Yassine Benzia (Qarabag ) – 52.6
7. Jon Irazabal (Sabah) – 52.1
8. Yuri Matias (Neftchi) – 51.2
9. Emin Mahmudov (Neftchi) – 50.9
10. Pierre Zebli (Zira) – 49.8

