Ilham Yadullayev: " We suffer from a lack of resources"

"We could not win in the main time. This does not allow us to be happy."

Idman.biz reports that Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players, said this.

The expert expressed his opinion about the match against Tajikistan in the last round of the UEFA Development tournament held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus: "Penalties after the game are a lottery. But it happens. Victory is sweeter. During the tournament, the players improved game by game. They tried to play the way we wanted them to. Everything was bought in the first part of our last meeting. They were a little tired after the break. Because we suffer from a lack of resources, we play every other day. In total, we have completed 50 percent of the task. It is a pleasure to have this tournament. It is a development tournament and according to the regulations, all players are given a chance. Regardless of the result, you put everyone on the field, they play and develop. The organization was at a high level. Despite the results, we are happy for our participation here."

It should be noted that our national team won 3:1 on penalties in the match that ended with a score of 2:2 against Tajikistan.

