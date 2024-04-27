27 April 2024
EN

Qismat Aliyev: "We want to make the Zira family happy in the Qarabag match"- INTERVIEW

Football
News
27 April 2024 13:31
Qismat Aliyev: "We want to make the Zira family happy in the Qarabag match"- INTERVIEW

Zira captain Qismat Aliyev's interview to Idman.biz

- You will continue the fight in the Azerbaijan Cup in the final. Wasn't it difficult for Gabala to win both games in the semi-finals?

- ⁠Cup games are different from the competition in the championship. Because every team has high chances here. This year was different for us. From the first game, we lost to the Premier League team and every match was difficult for us. Although we defeated Gabala in the first match with a score of 2:1, it was not easy. We were playing against a team that fought until the end. We won a decent victory in the second game and were able to reach the finals.

- ⁠But after the first match with Gabala, the players and the head coach of the opponent were talking loudly. Didn't that put extra pressure on you?

- In my opinion, the coaches spoke the truth. Since the first game was 2:1, the chances were 50-50. They were where no team wanted in the Premier League. The difference in points compare to Kapaz. Their last chance was in the cup game, they wanted to play in the final, but we didn't let them.

- ⁠You will play in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup for the second time in a row. Will it be possible to get revenge from Qarabag?

- We all know the power of Qarabag. A difficult game awaits us in the final. We were scratched once, we lost on penalty kicks. We will meet again this year. We want to enter the match with all our strength, get a good result and make the Zira family happy.

- Will it be possible to take second place after Qarabag in the Premier League?

- ⁠Even if we are in second place, we are 2 points ahead of Sumgayit and Neftchi who are following us. 3-4 teams claim this rank. We are also trying our best to finish at the top of the Premier League.

- ⁠There are only 5 rounds left until the end of the season. Which game do you think will be more difficult?

- Each of these 5 matches is equal to the final for us. In the current state of the championship, you cannot separate any team. You have to go to every game with great desire. Each opponent can take points from each other. We also want to try and get a good result from 5 games.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Florian Wirts made his decision
15:22
Football

Florian Wirts made his decision

The fate of Bayer player has been clarified
Loss in the national team
14:44
Football

Loss in the national team

It was caused by the defender's injury
Man Utd's Varane decision
13:19
Football

Man Utd's Varane decision

He scored 1 goal in 30 matches of the season
Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe
12:28
Football

Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe

The Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11
Second of XXI century - Arda Güler
11:20
Football

Second of XXI century - Arda Güler

Rodrigo stood out at the age of 18 years and 294 days
Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag
10:57
Football

Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag

"I congratulate the team and every member of the club for this great achievemen"

Most read

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
25 April 10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”
RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included
24 April 16:50
Football

RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included

The list of the fastest football players in the world has been announced.