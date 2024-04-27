Qismat Aliyev: "We want to make the Zira family happy in the Qarabag match"- INTERVIEW

Zira captain Qismat Aliyev's interview to Idman.biz

- You will continue the fight in the Azerbaijan Cup in the final. Wasn't it difficult for Gabala to win both games in the semi-finals?

- ⁠Cup games are different from the competition in the championship. Because every team has high chances here. This year was different for us. From the first game, we lost to the Premier League team and every match was difficult for us. Although we defeated Gabala in the first match with a score of 2:1, it was not easy. We were playing against a team that fought until the end. We won a decent victory in the second game and were able to reach the finals.

- ⁠But after the first match with Gabala, the players and the head coach of the opponent were talking loudly. Didn't that put extra pressure on you?

- In my opinion, the coaches spoke the truth. Since the first game was 2:1, the chances were 50-50. They were where no team wanted in the Premier League. The difference in points compare to Kapaz. Their last chance was in the cup game, they wanted to play in the final, but we didn't let them.

- ⁠You will play in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup for the second time in a row. Will it be possible to get revenge from Qarabag?

- We all know the power of Qarabag. A difficult game awaits us in the final. We were scratched once, we lost on penalty kicks. We will meet again this year. We want to enter the match with all our strength, get a good result and make the Zira family happy.

- Will it be possible to take second place after Qarabag in the Premier League?

- ⁠Even if we are in second place, we are 2 points ahead of Sumgayit and Neftchi who are following us. 3-4 teams claim this rank. We are also trying our best to finish at the top of the Premier League.

- ⁠There are only 5 rounds left until the end of the season. Which game do you think will be more difficult?

- Each of these 5 matches is equal to the final for us. In the current state of the championship, you cannot separate any team. You have to go to every game with great desire. Each opponent can take points from each other. We also want to try and get a good result from 5 games.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz