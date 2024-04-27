Second of XXI century - Arda Güler

Arda Güler scored a goal in the first LaLiga game in which he appeared in the starting lineup of Real.

Idman.biz reports that the Turkish football player managed to do this at the age of 19 years and 61 days in the team of the Spanish giant.

This is the second indicator of the Madrid club in the XXI century. Only one football player experienced the joy of scoring a goal when he was younger in the match where he started the LaLiga match.

Rodrigo stood out at the age of 18 years and 294 days. The 3rd place belongs to Jude Bellingham, who did it at the age of 20 years and 44 days.

It should be noted that Arda experienced the joy of a goal in the match against Real Sociedad of the XXXIII round of La Liga (1:0).

