27 April 2024
EN

Second of XXI century - Arda Güler

Football
News
27 April 2024 11:20
Second of XXI century - Arda Güler

Arda Güler scored a goal in the first LaLiga game in which he appeared in the starting lineup of Real.

Idman.biz reports that the Turkish football player managed to do this at the age of 19 years and 61 days in the team of the Spanish giant.

This is the second indicator of the Madrid club in the XXI century. Only one football player experienced the joy of scoring a goal when he was younger in the match where he started the LaLiga match.

Rodrigo stood out at the age of 18 years and 294 days. The 3rd place belongs to Jude Bellingham, who did it at the age of 20 years and 44 days.

It should be noted that Arda experienced the joy of a goal in the match against Real Sociedad of the XXXIII round of La Liga (1:0).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag
10:57
Football

Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag

"I congratulate the team and every member of the club for this great achievemen"
Napoli reaches an agreement with Antonio Conte
10:31
Football

Napoli reaches an agreement with Antonio Conte

Conte will receive a salary of 6.5 million euros per year.
Foxes are back
10:10
Football

Foxes are back

Only Ipswich can overtake Leicester, the leader of the Championship
PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt
26 April 17:44
Football

PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt

16.5 million euros for PSG player
Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"
26 April 17:26
Football

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I was only 22 years old at the time"
PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...
26 April 17:08
Football

PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...

Richard Masters confirms when the hearing will take place

Most read

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
25 April 10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”
RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included
24 April 16:50
Football

RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included

The list of the fastest football players in the world has been announced.