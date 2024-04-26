26 April 2024
PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt

Football
News
26 April 2024 17:44
PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have triggered French centre-forward Hugo Ekitike’s (21) permanent purchase option.

Idman.biz reports that the German club paid 16.5 million euros to have the footballer who was on loan in February of this year.

A contract until the summer of 2029 was signed with Ekitike. There is a clause in the contract regarding the right of the Parisians to return the player.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old striker has scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 12 games in Eintracht this season.

