26 April 2024
EN

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

Football
News
26 April 2024 17:26
Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I feel very good when such comparisons are made. It is an honor to be compared with one of the best in the world."

Idman.biz reports that Enis Bardhi, a North Macedonian football player of Trabzonspor, said this.

The 28-year-old midfielder remembered his games with the Argentine star Lionel Messi when he played in Levante. He said that he was close to surpassing him in goals scored from free kicks: “I played better games than Messi when I played in Barcelona. Because I scored 7 goals from 25 free kicks, and he scored 8 goals from 52 free kicks. If we compare accordingly, I am considered better than Messi. I was only 22 years old at the time. This gave me great self-confidence. I am proud of what happened."

It should be noted that Bardhi was remembered with 5 goals and 4 assists in the 30 matches he played for Trabzonspor this season.

Idman.biz

Related news

PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt
17:44
Football

PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt

16.5 million euros for PSG player
PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...
17:08
Football

PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...

Richard Masters confirms when the hearing will take place

26 players in the Azerbaijan national team
16:55
Football

26 players in the Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan will train from April 28 to May 3
Former consultant accuses EPL of racial discrimination
16:04
Football

Former consultant accuses EPL of racial discrimination

Premier League will face employment tribunal next month
Real Madrid want to sing the 18-year-old defender
15:02
Football

Real Madrid want to sing the 18-year-old defender

There are reasons that make the Royal Club take an urgent step
AFFA’s decision on the game with five red cards
14:46
Football

AFFA’s decision on the game with five red cards

AFFA's Disciplinary Committee punished the culprits

Most read

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13
Premier league players arrested over rape
24 April 10:47
Football

Premier league players arrested over rape

Two unnamed footballers from the same club were arrested at the weekend
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
25 April 10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”