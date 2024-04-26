Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I feel very good when such comparisons are made. It is an honor to be compared with one of the best in the world."

Idman.biz reports that Enis Bardhi, a North Macedonian football player of Trabzonspor, said this.

The 28-year-old midfielder remembered his games with the Argentine star Lionel Messi when he played in Levante. He said that he was close to surpassing him in goals scored from free kicks: “I played better games than Messi when I played in Barcelona. Because I scored 7 goals from 25 free kicks, and he scored 8 goals from 52 free kicks. If we compare accordingly, I am considered better than Messi. I was only 22 years old at the time. This gave me great self-confidence. I am proud of what happened."

It should be noted that Bardhi was remembered with 5 goals and 4 assists in the 30 matches he played for Trabzonspor this season.

