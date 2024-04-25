25 April 2024
Football
Elchin Mammadov: "No club has qualified yet"

In the 2024/25 season, the date of issuing licenses to participate in UEFA club competitions, the Azerbaijan Premier League and the I League has been determined.

Elchin Mammadov, director of AFFA Club Licensing Department, informed Idman.biz about this.

The official of the institution said that the Licensing Commission will make a final decision on May 15 after looking at the documents of the applied clubs: "We have several types of licenses. UEFA, Premier League, First League licenses are issued for men's teams. Different clubs applied for each license. I will not be able to reveal their names. No club has qualified yet. Clubs playing in most of the Premier League competitions have applied for a license to the European Cup. Those who play all the time and apply all the time are already experienced and it is convenient for them to get a license. Because they know the requirements. We will announce the exact number on the 15th of the month. The process is underway and the clubs are submitting the documents. At the end of everything, all issues will be clarified."
Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

