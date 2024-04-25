MOIK accused of “buying” judges

Russian club MOIK was accused of buying referees during the 2004/05 season, when they won the UEFA Cup (now Europa League).

Idman.biz reports that such accusation was made by the former head coach of the French club Auxerre Guy Roux.

He said that his doubts about the 0:4 defeat in the quarter-final match in Moscow are not unfounded: "I had doubts. I asked one of the local guys to search their bags while the umpires were on the field. He came in a wheyface state and said that there were magnificent watches decorated with ruby eyebrows in the bags.”

The 85-year-old former veteran of the French club, who stopped fighting after the 2-0 victory in the return match, also blamed himself: "I didn't do it right. I didn't tell anyone. I didn't want to cause a scandal. But I did the biggest stupidity in that I didn't get those watches."

It should be noted that the team of judges led by Wolfgang Stark protected justice in that meeting.

Idman.biz