West Ham club of England has decided to change head coach.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of London intends to say goodbye to David Moyes.

The Premier League club plans to bring Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach. Negotiations with the 39-year-old coach of Sporting have been started.

It should be noted that West Ham is ranked 8th in the Premier League table.

