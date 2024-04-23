Inzaghi passes Mourinho, gets into top 3

Simone Inzaghi went down in the history of Inter as one of the three most titled head coaches.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist experienced his 6th victory in the Milan club.

His students won the Italian Championship with a score of 2:1 against Milan in the XXXIII round of Serie A. The 48-year-old coach has won the national cup twice and the Supercup three times.

Inzaghi has surpassed Jose Mourinho in the number of Inter titles. The Portuguese has 5 successes.

From the 1929/30 season, when Serie A was created, until now, only two head coaches of Inter have won more titles. Elenio Herrera and Roberto Mancini have 7 goals each.

It should be noted that Inter became the champion of the A series for the 20th time.

