23 April 2024
EN

Inzaghi passes Mourinho, gets into top 3

Football
News
23 April 2024 09:24
Inzaghi passes Mourinho, gets into top 3

Simone Inzaghi went down in the history of Inter as one of the three most titled head coaches.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist experienced his 6th victory in the Milan club.

His students won the Italian Championship with a score of 2:1 against Milan in the XXXIII round of Serie A. The 48-year-old coach has won the national cup twice and the Supercup three times.

Inzaghi has surpassed Jose Mourinho in the number of Inter titles. The Portuguese has 5 successes.

From the 1929/30 season, when Serie A was created, until now, only two head coaches of Inter have won more titles. Elenio Herrera and Roberto Mancini have 7 goals each.

It should be noted that Inter became the champion of the A series for the 20th time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"
17:33
Football

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"

"Therefore, they will put all their strength into this game"
UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO
16:14
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

“After becoming a mother, I understand my own mother”
Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO
15:26
Football

Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO

"He is a strong competitor this year as well"
Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
13:08
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"I had an idea, but I'm continuing now"
Premier League club wants the Portuguese
12:07
Football

Premier League club wants the Portuguese

Negotiations with the 39-year-old coach of Sporting have been started

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned