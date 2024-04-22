22 April 2024
Big advantage from Messi and Ronaldo

22 April 2024
The record holders for the number of years in which football players demonstrated high productivity have been listed.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS compiled the table of those who scored 40 or more goals in at least two different years of the 21st century.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the first two ranks of the list. Each of them finished the year with more than 40 goals 12 times. But the Argentinian is ahead because he left 70 once. The couple is ahead of their followers by a huge margin.

1. Lionel Messi – 12
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 12
3. Robert Lewandowski – 8
4. Kylian Mbappe – 4
5. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 4
6-7. Luis Suarez – 4
Edinson Cavani – 4

It should be noted that 8 players performed three times and 23 players performed twice during the year.

Idman.biz

