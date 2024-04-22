22 April 2024
EN

Another opponent for Qarabag in the Champions League

Football
News
22 April 2024 09:36
Another opponent for Qarabag in the Champions League

Another possible opponent of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Virtus was the 4th possible opponent of the champion of Azerbaijan.

This club won the championship title in San Marino. The microstate representative will be placed in the basket of unseeded in the draw.
In this respect, Virtus is a potential competitor of Qarabag, which is scattered like Panevezys, Ordabasy and Vikingur. Ferencvárosi, which is the strongest in Hungary, is in the same basket as Aghdam club.

Seeded
Ferencvárosi (Hungary)
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
HJK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Unseeded
Panevezys (Lithuania)
Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)
Virtus (San Marino)

The uncertain
TNS (Wales)
RFS (Latvia)
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Cannavaro is back in Serie A
17:44
Football

Cannavaro is back in Serie A

A short-term contract was signed with the 50-year-old specialist
Barcelona player finished the season
16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Arif Asadov: "This was unexpected for Neftchi"
16:27
Football

Arif Asadov: "This was unexpected for Neftchi"

"The opposing team also made some changes"
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
The ruthless of Europe: Qarabag and Vikingur
14:51
Football

The ruthless of Europe: Qarabag and Vikingur

This is the joint European record for the streak
The peculiarity of the victory over Neftchi
12:14
Football

The peculiarity of the victory over Neftchi

Zira won its 100th victory in the top division of the Azerbaijan championships

Most read

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Boycott threat in the national cup
20 April 15:56
Football

Boycott threat in the national cup

This was caused by the cancellation of replays from the next season
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club