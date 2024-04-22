Another opponent for Qarabag in the Champions League

Another possible opponent of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Virtus was the 4th possible opponent of the champion of Azerbaijan.

This club won the championship title in San Marino. The microstate representative will be placed in the basket of unseeded in the draw.

In this respect, Virtus is a potential competitor of Qarabag, which is scattered like Panevezys, Ordabasy and Vikingur. Ferencvárosi, which is the strongest in Hungary, is in the same basket as Aghdam club.

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HJK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)



Unseeded

Panevezys (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Virtus (San Marino)

The uncertain

TNS (Wales)

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

