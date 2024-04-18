The famous German website Kicker mentioned Qarabag in an article about the winners of European national championships.

Idman.biz reports that the article emphasized the early championship of the Aghdam club.

The publication celebrating Bayer Leverkusen's first championship in history wrote that Qarabag became a record champion with a few rounds left in the season: "The champions of Azerbaijan and Wales shattered records.

Last but not least, there is Qarabag Agdam, who signed record in Azerbaijan and won their eleventh championship. There are still six match days to be played in the Caucasian country, but Qarabag's lead over pursuers Neftchi Baku is already a whopping 25 points."

It should be noted that Qarabag became the champion of Azerbaijan 8 rounds before the end of the 2023/2024 season. In the German Bundesliga, Bayer won 79 points after 29 rounds and officially won the championship.

Idman.biz