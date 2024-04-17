Champions League RECORDS

The return matches of the quarter-final stage of the Champions League have started.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the first game day.

Barcelona vs PSG 1-4

Barcelona suffered their ever 3rd European elimination after winning the first leg away from home (3-2). the previous two cases:

vs Köln in 1980 (0-4 loss at home after 1-0 away win),

vs Metz in 1984 (1-4 loss at home after 4-2 away win).

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) became the 8th player in UCL history to score in both legs of a playoff tie against his former club. The previous cases:

Fernando Morientes (for Monaco vs Real Madrid in 2004),

Karim Benzema (for Real Madrid vs Lyon in 2011),

Cristiano Ronaldo (for Real Madrid vs Manchester United in 2013),

Alvaro Morata (for Juventus vs Real Madrid in 2015),

Mohamed Salah (for Liverpool vs Roma in 2018),

Leroy Sané (for Manchester City vs Schalke in 2019),

Choupo-Moting (for Bayern vs PSG in 2021).

Ronald Araújo became the 3rd Barcelona player sent off in the first half of a Champions League match (since 1992), after:

Pep Guardiola (against Brondby in 1998, group stage),

Gerard Piqué (against Olympiacos in 2017, group stage).

Only one Barcelona player was sent off in a European Cup/UCL (since 1955) earlier than now Araújo (29th minute):

Guillermo Amor in 1991 vs Sparta (17th minute).

Raphinha is the 3rd Barcelona player to score 3+ goals in a two-legged Champions League tie, from the quarterfinals onwards, after:

Lionel Messi (4 goals against Arsenal in 2010),

Neymar (twice, 3 goals both against PSG and against Bayern in 2015).

For the first time Barcelona lost a game in which Raphinha has scored. In 17 previous such cases, they won 15 games and drew 2.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid 4-2

Borussia D have reached the UCL semi-finals for the first time since 2013.

Borussia Dortmund is the second team to score 4 goals twice against Atlético Madrid in the history of the European Cup/UCL (4-0 in 2018 and 4-2 now).

The first such team was Bayern (4-0 in 1974 and 4-0 in 2020).

Atlético conceded goals in each of last 11 games; last time they kept such a long streak without clean sheets in 2005.

Idman.biz