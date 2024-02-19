Braga player: "We have everything to level up"

"This goal was very important. Because I was able to help my team."

Idman.biz reports that Braga player Cher Ndour said this.

The 20-year-old French midfielder, who scored the winning goal of his team in the home game against Farense of the Portuguese championship (2:1), spoke ambitiously about the match of the Europa League play-off stage with Qarabag in Baku: "In this game, we beat a very strong and well-organized team. we won. Now it's time to rest and prepare well for the meeting with Qarabag. Because we have everything necessary to change the situation and level up. Ending the streak was very important. Suffer together and make it our wish and we will continue like this."

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag and Braga will be held on February 22.

