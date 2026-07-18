Azerbaijan reach EBSL playoffs despite defeat to Latvia

Azerbaijan's national beach soccer team have qualified for the playoff stage of the Euro Beach Soccer League (EBSL) qualifying tournament in Batumi, Georgia, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), the team suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Latvia in their final Group B match in Division B.

Orkhan Mammadov scored both goals for Azerbaijan, but Latvia held on to claim victory at the Batumi Beach Arena.

Despite the loss, Azerbaijan finished second in the group and advanced to the playoff round, where they will face Norway.

The national team had opened the tournament with two impressive victories, defeating England 8-3 before overcoming Slovakia 4-2 to put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.