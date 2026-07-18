Qarabag target Cape Verde winger Helio Varela

Qarabag are continuing their efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, with Cape Verde international Helio Varela emerging as one of the club's transfer targets, İdman.Biz reports, citing Sport24.az.

The Azerbaijani champions are interested in signing the 24-year-old left winger, who is currently under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv. However, Qarabag are not alone in the race, as Serbia's Red Star Belgrade and Turkish side Samsunspor are also monitoring the player.

Varela enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Israeli club.

The winger also attracted attention at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He scored the decisive goal in Cape Verde's historic 2-2 draw against Uruguay during the group stage, helping his nation earn one of the most memorable results in its World Cup history.

Qarabag have been active in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. The club are also reportedly keeping tabs on another Cape Verde international, Gilson Benchimol.