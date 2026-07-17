Beşiktaş linked with sensational Mohamed Salah move

Mohamed Salah has reportedly reached an agreement with Beşiktaş after leaving Liverpool as a free agent, although no official confirmation has been made.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the claim was made by legendary Turkish goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber during a live broadcast.

According to Reçber, Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has quietly completed one of the biggest transfers in the club's history.

"The president has completed Salah's transfer. I'm saying this based on reliable information. I know Serdal Adalı well, and judging by his body language and facial expressions, I believe the deal is done," Reçber said.

However, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, has suggested that the Egyptian forward's future has not yet been finalized, adding that a decision is expected soon. At the same time, Turkish media have reported that Abbas is currently in Istanbul, further fueling speculation over a possible move.

Salah spent several highly successful seasons at Liverpool, winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and numerous individual awards, making him one of the most decorated footballers in the club's modern history.

Neither Beşiktaş nor Salah's representatives have officially confirmed that an agreement has been reached.