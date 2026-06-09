9 June 2026
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Mourinho arrives in Madrid ahead of Real return

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9 June 2026 13:57
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Mourinho arrives in Madrid ahead of Real return

Jose Mourinho has arrived in Madrid ahead of his expected presentation as the new head coach of Real Madrid.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the 63-year-old Portuguese manager landed in the Spanish capital on Monday as preparations continue for his official unveiling.

According to the report, Mourinho is set to sign a three-year contract with the Spanish giants, marking the beginning of his second spell in charge of the club. Multiple reports in recent weeks have linked the Benfica boss with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Real Madrid's leadership has openly expressed its intention to bring him back.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. During his first tenure, he helped end Barcelona's domestic dominance and guided the team to three consecutive UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in football history, Mourinho has also won major trophies with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Roma. His return is expected to usher in a new era for the Madrid club as it seeks to re-establish itself at the top of European football.

Idman.Biz
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