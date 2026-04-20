21 April 2026
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Lewandowski could extend Barcelona stay with new one-year deal on the table

Football
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20 April 2026 15:48
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Lewandowski could extend Barcelona stay with new one-year deal on the table

Robert Lewandowski could remain at FC Barcelona for another season, with the club reportedly preparing to offer the veteran forward a new contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 37-year-old’s representatives are expected to meet with Barcelona officials in the coming days to discuss his future. Lewandowski’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but the club are ready to propose a one-year extension.

Despite attracting interest from several European sides, the Polish striker is understood to be open to staying at Camp Nou, where he remains a key figure in the squad. Barcelona, meanwhile, continue to balance a transition towards younger talent with the need for experienced leaders in attack.

Lewandowski has featured in 25 La Liga matches this season, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist. While his output has dipped compared to earlier stages of his career, his experience and presence in the dressing room are still highly valued by the club.

With Barcelona aiming to remain competitive domestically and in Europe, a short-term extension for Lewandowski could provide stability as the team continues its rebuilding phase.

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