Horror incident in Brazil during match - VİDEO

A frightening moment occurred during a Brazilian Medialiga match between Dibradosa and Fluxo, raising fresh concerns over player safety, Idman.Biz reports.
The incident happened when Dibradosa goalkeeper Luan Teles rushed out to clear the ball but instead struck an opponent in the head with a high, outstretched boot. The challenge immediately sparked alarm among players and officials, with medical staff quickly entering the pitch.
Fortunately, the injured player was able to leave the field on his own after receiving treatment, easing fears of a more serious outcome.
Such incidents are rare but highlight the risks involved in high-intensity situations, particularly when goalkeepers and outfield players converge at speed. It remains unclear whether disciplinary action will follow, though the episode is likely to be reviewed by the relevant authorities.
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