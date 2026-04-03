President of AFFA highlights progress of Azerbaijan national team at AFFA conference

The president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, has praised the progress of the men’s national team following a challenging period, citing recent performances as evidence of positive development.

As reported by Idman.Biz, speaking at the organisation’s reporting conference, Najaf said the team had faced a number of difficult tests over the past year but showed encouraging signs under head coach Aykhan Abbasov. He noted improvements in discipline and overall structure within the squad.

“The men’s national team went through a number of tough challenges last year. Under the leadership of Aykhan Abbasov, positive dynamics have been observed, and I would like to thank him for that. In recent times, an increase in discipline in the team’s play has also been noticeable,” Najaf said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s results in the FIFA Series 2026 tournament reflected that progress, while also highlighting the performances of Qarabag in European competitions as a source of pride for the country’s football.

Najaf also addressed upcoming international events, including the 2027 U-20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He described the tournament as a bridge between Europe and Asia and expressed confidence that joint efforts would lead to a successful staging of the competition.

The AFFA president’s remarks underline a broader sense of optimism around Azerbaijani football, as the federation continues to focus on both national team development and its growing role on the international stage.