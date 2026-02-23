23 February 2026
Brazil federation prepared to make Carlo Ancelotti highest-paid national team coach

23 February 2026 11:05
The Brazilian Football Confederation is reportedly ready to strengthen its commitment to Carlo Ancelotti by offering the Italian a new four-year contract that would make him the highest-paid national team manager in world football, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the proposed deal would see Ancelotti earn around €40 million per year, a figure that underlines Brazil’s determination to secure long-term stability ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The current agreement also includes a €5 million bonus should Brazil lift the trophy in North America.

Ancelotti has been in charge of the Seleção since May 2025. In his first eight matches at the helm, Brazil have recorded four wins, two draws and two defeats - a steady if unspectacular return as the five-time world champions continue their transition phase.

The 66-year-old brings vast pedigree to the role, having previously managed European heavyweights including AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton. His appointment was viewed as a statement of intent from the federation, and this latest proposal further signals Brazil’s desire to build their next World Cup campaign around his experience and calm authority.

