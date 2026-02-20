Azerbaijan slip in UEFA rankings after European play-off results

The UEFA country coefficient rankings have been updated following the first legs of the European play-off rounds, with Azerbaijan dropping one place in the table.

According to Idman.Biz, Azerbaijani representatives Qarabag suffered a 1-6 defeat to Newcastle United in the Champions League, a result that affected the nation’s points tally. Azerbaijan now sits 27th with a coefficient of 22.937.

Slovenia moved up to 26th on 23.343 points, while Slovakia remains 28th with 22.375. The ranking determines how many teams each association can enter into European competitions and at which qualifying stages they begin.

England continues to lead the UEFA coefficient list with 112.352 points, underlining the gap between Europe’s top leagues and emerging football nations still seeking deeper continental runs.