Romario stuns fans with fitness in beach football - VIDEO

Brazil legend Romario has impressed supporters after footage of him playing football on a beach circulated widely on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, the veteran striker’s close control and quick movement drew attention as he comfortably kept possession and linked play despite being long retired from professional football. The clip quickly spread among fans who remembered his clinical finishing during his peak years.

Romario, born on 29 January 1966 in Rio de Janeiro, was one of the key figures in Brazil’s 1994 World Cup triumph and later became one of the most prolific scorers of his generation. Even years after hanging up his boots, the former Barcelona and PSV forward continues to participate in informal matches and charity games, maintaining notable fitness for his age.

The video has sparked renewed appreciation of the technical ability that made him one of the defining forwards of the 1990s and a symbol of Brazilian attacking football.