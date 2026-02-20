20 February 2026
EN

Romario stuns fans with fitness in beach football - VIDEO

Football
News
20 February 2026 13:15
35
Romario stuns fans with fitness in beach football

Brazil legend Romario has impressed supporters after footage of him playing football on a beach circulated widely on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, the veteran striker’s close control and quick movement drew attention as he comfortably kept possession and linked play despite being long retired from professional football. The clip quickly spread among fans who remembered his clinical finishing during his peak years.

Romario, born on 29 January 1966 in Rio de Janeiro, was one of the key figures in Brazil’s 1994 World Cup triumph and later became one of the most prolific scorers of his generation. Even years after hanging up his boots, the former Barcelona and PSV forward continues to participate in informal matches and charity games, maintaining notable fitness for his age.

The video has sparked renewed appreciation of the technical ability that made him one of the defining forwards of the 1990s and a symbol of Brazilian attacking football.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan
22:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan

The club continues its African scouting project

Liverpool consider Olise as possible Salah successor
17:49
World football

Liverpool consider Olise as possible Salah successor

Bayern reluctant to sell winger despite Premier League interest
Real Madrid and Benfica dispute escalates amid Vinicius racism probe
16:28
World football

Real Madrid and Benfica dispute escalates amid Vinicius racism probe

UEFA investigating complaint while Portuguese club lodge counter-claim over Valverde incident
Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO
15:59
Azerbaijan football

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO

Sumgayit midfielder on life in Azerbaijan, football ambitions and family
Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies
15:23
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies

Youth national team preparing for international fixtures in Chisinau
PSG pay Mbappe €4m amid ongoing legal dispute
14:53
World football

PSG pay Mbappe €4m amid ongoing legal dispute

Former forward still owed tens of millions following court ruling

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets