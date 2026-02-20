20 February 2026
EN

Neftchi coach involved in hit-and-run accident in Baku

Football
News
20 February 2026 11:39
32
Neftchi coach involved in hit-and-run accident in Baku

A coach from Azerbaijani club Neftchi has been involved in a road accident in Baku after another driver allegedly fled the scene following a collision.

According to Idman.Biz, citing avtosfer.az, the incident occurred at the busy 20 Yanvar roundabout, one of the capital’s major traffic junctions. Coach Babek Hasanov said a Mercedes with registration number 90-KC-160 struck his vehicle while he was driving through the circle and then left the area.

Hasanov attempted to stop the other driver but was unable to do so. He later submitted an official complaint to the State Traffic Police regarding the hit-and-run.

No injuries have been officially reported, and authorities are expected to review traffic cameras in an effort to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan
22:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan

The club continues its African scouting project

Liverpool consider Olise as possible Salah successor
17:49
World football

Liverpool consider Olise as possible Salah successor

Bayern reluctant to sell winger despite Premier League interest
Real Madrid and Benfica dispute escalates amid Vinicius racism probe
16:28
World football

Real Madrid and Benfica dispute escalates amid Vinicius racism probe

UEFA investigating complaint while Portuguese club lodge counter-claim over Valverde incident
Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO
15:59
Azerbaijan football

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO

Sumgayit midfielder on life in Azerbaijan, football ambitions and family
Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies
15:23
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies

Youth national team preparing for international fixtures in Chisinau
PSG pay Mbappe €4m amid ongoing legal dispute
14:53
World football

PSG pay Mbappe €4m amid ongoing legal dispute

Former forward still owed tens of millions following court ruling
Romario stuns fans with fitness in beach football
13:15
Football

Romario stuns fans with fitness in beach football - VIDEO

1994 World Cup winner shows sharp touch decades after retirement

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets