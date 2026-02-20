Neftchi coach involved in hit-and-run accident in Baku

A coach from Azerbaijani club Neftchi has been involved in a road accident in Baku after another driver allegedly fled the scene following a collision.

According to Idman.Biz, citing avtosfer.az, the incident occurred at the busy 20 Yanvar roundabout, one of the capital’s major traffic junctions. Coach Babek Hasanov said a Mercedes with registration number 90-KC-160 struck his vehicle while he was driving through the circle and then left the area.

Hasanov attempted to stop the other driver but was unable to do so. He later submitted an official complaint to the State Traffic Police regarding the hit-and-run.

No injuries have been officially reported, and authorities are expected to review traffic cameras in an effort to identify the vehicle and driver involved.