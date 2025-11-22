22 November 2025
La Liga President Javier Tebas faces possible suspension

President of the Spanish La Liga Javier Tebas is facing the threat of disqualification or removal from office.

According to Idman.Biz, citing AS, this is related to the alleged disclosure of confidential financial information belonging to Barcelona.

It was previously reported that Spain’s Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD) has opened a case against Tebas. The accusation concerns “the public disclosure, through a statement on La Liga’s official website on April 2, 2025, of information and data provided by Barcelona in accordance with the club budgeting regulations.” Under those regulations, such information is confidential and protected by data-protection laws.

The case stems from Barcelona’s financial problems last season. At the time, the Catalan club faced difficulties registering Dani Olmo, who was signed in the summer of 2024 from German side Leipzig for €55 million. La Liga had earlier reported the financial issues of the Blaugrana related to the sale of VIP boxes at Camp Nou. The league’s new auditor discovered that Barcelona had improperly included €100 million in revenue from unsold VIP seats in its financial report. Because of this, the league intended to annul the deal that had previously allowed the club to register players.

Barcelona accused Tebas of violating confidentiality. In response, La Liga removed the statement from its official website and all other official channels. If TAD finds the official guilty, he could face penalties ranging from a public reprimand to a suspension of two months to one year, or even removal from office.

