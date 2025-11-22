Vadim Abdullayev reacts to Karvan-Yevlakh’s loss to Kapaz

“We are very disappointed. We didn’t expect such a result. The atmosphere in the stadium was also very good.”

These words were spoken by Karvan-Yevlax player Vadim Abdullayev.

The experienced footballer commented on his team’s 1–2 defeat to Kapaz:

“The fans managed to fill the stadium. We made too many mistakes. They didn’t deserve this result. The cheap penalty awarded by the referee, followed by a penalty not given to our goal, was the turning point of the game. Since VAR came into football, it has become quite meaningless. The only way out of this situation is to keep working tirelessly,” he told sport24.az.

Abdullayev, who received a yellow card in the match, will miss the next round against Qarabağ. He explained that this decision was strategic:

“I aimed to take the yellow card myself. We have an important home game against Shamakhi. Taking a yellow card in the next away match against Qarabağ could have been risky. This was a strategic decision. Whoever plays in the match against the Agdam club will give their all. The opponent has been the strongest team in Azerbaijani football for years.”

It should be noted that after this defeat, Karvan-Yevlax remains at the bottom of the league table.

