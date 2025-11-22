Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior move toward new contract agreement

Real Madrid and forward Vinícius Júnior are working toward a final agreement on a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to Idman.Biz, citing AS, both sides want to continue their cooperation. The “Los Blancos” consider the 25-year-old forward to be part of the club’s “legacy.”

The source reports that the disagreements that emerged between the two sides regarding the new contract after the Club World Cup have been settled in recent weeks. Vinícius and Real Madrid understand that extending the contract will put an end to transfer rumors, ushering in a “period of stability and calm,” during which both the player and the club will benefit on sporting, social, and economic levels.

Vinícius has been playing for the “Royal Club” since 2018. During this period, he has made 338 appearances in all competitions, scoring 111 goals and providing 87 assists. According to data from Transfermarkt, the player’s market value is €150 million.

Idman.Biz