Turkish Football Federation confirms lifetime bans for 149 referees

The Arbitration Board of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has made a decision regarding 67 referees.

Idman.Biz reports, citing Turkiye gazetesi, that the TFF has confirmed this information.

According to the report, the TFF Arbitration Board rejected the appeals of 67 referees who had been banned from their duties for participating in betting activities.

The TFF stated that a total of 149 referees received penalties ranging from eight months to 12 months, of whom 67 filed appeals against the decision.

The Arbitration Board reviewed the appeals in its meeting and upheld the original decisions.

Meanwhile, 82 referees who received penalties from the Professional Football Disciplinary Board did not contest the rulings. As a result, the careers of all 149 banned referees have come to an end.

Separately, the files of referees Zorbay Kucuk, Melih Kurt, and Mertcan Tubay, who were sent to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board, are still under review by the authorities.

Idman.Biz