Declan Rice praises Arteta, predicts many titles for Arsenal coach

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice shared his thoughts on head coach Mikel Arteta’s managerial career, expressing confidence that Arteta will win numerous titles in the future.

Idman.Biz reports that the 26-year-old midfielder spoke about this in an interview with StanSport.

“Don’t judge Arteta now, but when he has won everything—at the end of his career. Because he will definitely achieve that. Playing under his guidance is a huge opportunity for me. I believe he is still at the beginning of his coaching path, but by the end of his career, he will be remembered as one of the best managers in history. This is just the beginning. He is incredible tactically. The way he knows the opponents, how he positions us on the pitch… When I go out there, I’m not worried about anything, I just play football. I fully understand the tactics. It’s like having a control panel in my head, and Arteta has instilled this in me and all my teammates. Every time you go on the pitch, you know exactly what to do—this is thanks to him. So I can only say positive things about him,” the Arsenal midfielder said.

It should be noted that Arsenal currently leads the league table with 26 points.

Idman.Biz