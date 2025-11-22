Emmanuel Addai pleased with Qarabag victory over Sumgayit

“Both teams played very well, and I think the match was interesting.”

These words were spoken by Qarabag player Emmanuel Addai after the 12th round Azerbaijan Premier League game against Sumqayıt.

The footballer assessed the match as follows:

“I am happy that my team won because we really needed these points to be more comfortable in the league standings. Overall, the game was very good,” he told sportnet.az.

Addai also commented on a specific incident during the match:

“No, I don’t think that red card was correct, because there was a player in front of me. When I touched him, it doesn’t mean I was alone. He wasn’t alone either. There was another player in front of him. So the red card was not the right decision.”

Finally, he emphasized the impact of the victory on upcoming games:

“I am happy we won today. Such victories motivate us for the next matches, especially against Napoli. The game was great, and I am very pleased with the win. Thank you.”

Idman.Biz