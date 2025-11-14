Rustam Ahmadzade reflects on Iceland loss, looks ahead to France clash

“We wanted to win. There was desire in the team. Our fans were amazing. Their support was very uplifting, and we felt it on the field.”

These words were spoken by Azerbaijani national team player Rustam Ahmadzade.

The 25-year-old midfielder shared his thoughts after Azerbaijan’s 0–2 home loss to Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “We were well-prepared for the match. Against Iceland, we hoped to secure at least one point. Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on our side at certain moments, so we couldn’t achieve it,” he told sport24.az.

Ahmadzade also spoke about their upcoming match against France on November 16: “The match against France will be our last in the group. We are playing at home, so we must play for our country and our fans. Against a team like France, we must give our maximum and try to make the spectators happy.”

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan vs France match will take place on November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00.

