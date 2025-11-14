Barcelona’s Jules Kounde rumored to be married to Ukrainian model

Barcelona and France national team defender Jules Kounde has attracted media attention due to a possible marriage with a Ukrainian model.

Idman.Biz reports, citing L’attaquant.com, that Kounde is in a romantic relationship with Ukrainian model Juliana Yasymova (Dementieva).

The couple reportedly met in 2021. There are also claims that the French defender and the Ukrainian model secretly got married. Kounde does not share details of his personal life, so the publication relies on its own sources.

It is known that Juliana Yasymova was a star at the prestigious Fashion Week 2021, where she likely met Kounde.

However, neither Jules Kounde nor Juliana Yasymova have confirmed these rumors.

It is worth noting that Kounde was called up to the France national team for the November 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He missed the last team training session due to lingering effects of a muscle injury sustained at Barcelona.

Idman.Biz