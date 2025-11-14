Tennis player Jordan Lee sparks social media buzz for resemblance to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal - PHOTO

The U.S. segment of social media is abuzz with comparisons between Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and tennis player Jordan Lee, who looks almost identical to him.

Idman.Biz reports that Jordan Lee recently won the Davis Cup for juniors as part of the U.S. team.

As much as the young tennis player’s achievement impressed fans, his striking resemblance to Lamine Yamal has become the main topic of discussion.

Social media users have pointed out numerous similarities between the two athletes, from facial features to hairstyles, accompanying their posts with comments like “they look exactly alike” and “like twins.”

Idman.Biz