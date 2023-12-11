The number of tickets sold for the game "Qarabag" - "Hacken" has been announced

The number of tickets sold for the game of the 6th round of the UEFA European League group stage, which will be held in Baku between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" of Sweden, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 18,700 tickets have been purchased for the match of the Azerbaijani champion.

The price of tickets for the match to be held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov is 5, 20, 40 and 100 AZN, respectively. Tickets for VVIP C and VVIP D sectors are 250 AZN for fans who want to take advantage of VIP Lounge privileges.

It should be noted that the match will start on December 14, at 21:45.

Idman.biz