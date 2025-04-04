4 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencing team heads to Serbia

Fencing
News
4 April 2025 14:25
17
From April 4 to 14, Zlatibor will host the ISF U15 Gymnasiade.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the sport of fencing, with competitors participating in both the sabre and épée events, Idman.biz reports.

According to a report from the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, the team is led by coaches Najaf Maharramov and Elvin Rzazada. The team consists of Fatima Shukurlu, Jahan Sadikhova, Zahra Khalilova, Garay Mammadli, Abdulmalik Nasibzada, Najaf Shabanli, Mirnuray Abbasova, Esnat Mirzayeva, Aydan Atakishiyeva, Rahman Mammadov, Tunar Suleymanov, and Bahram Aliyev.

Javanshir Agakishiyev will serve as a referee at the tournament.

Idman.biz

