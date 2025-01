Two-time Olympic champion Ilgar Mammadov has been re-elected as president of the Russian Fencing Federation for a four-year term.

Azerbaijan's compatriot has headed this organization since 2021, Idman.biz reports.

Mammadov has also been the head coach of the Russian fencing team since 2012. Under his leadership, the team won the overall Olympic title in fencing at Rio-2016 (7 medals, including 4 gold) and Tokyo-2020 (8 medals, 3 gold).

Idman.biz