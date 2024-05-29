29 May 2024
Azerbaijan’s record repeated

29 May 2024 11:10
16
Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta will participate in the Olympics for the second time in her career.

Idman.biz reports that Bashta, who won a license for Paris-2024, also competed in Tokyo-2020.

With this, she repeated the record of the Azerbaijan fencing team. Until Anna, only Sabina Mikina (Kerimova) participated in two Olympics. Our Musketeer performed in London-2012 and Rio-2016.

Apart from Bashta and Mikina, only two of our fencers competed in the Olympic Games. Elkhan Mammadov participated in Atlanta-1996, Yelena Jemayeva participated in Athens-2004.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be represented in fencing at the Olympics for the fourth time in a row.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

