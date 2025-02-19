19 February 2025
391 chess players registered for European Championship

19 February 2025 17:25
Registration continues for the Men's Chess European Championship, which will be held in Eforie Nord, Romania, from March 15-26.

391 players have registered to participate in the competition so far, Idman.biz reports.

Among the participants are Azerbaijani chess players Aydın Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradlı, Read Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Shiroghlan Talibov, Khagan Ahmed, Elmar Agakishiyev, Shahin Valiyev, Suleyman Suleymanli, and Umid Aslanov.

The rating favorites are Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Romania), ranked first, Jorden Van Foreest (Netherlands), second, and David Navara (Czech Republic), third.

