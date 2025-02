Azerbaijan Chess Championship: Quarterfinals begin today

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship enters its decisive phase today with the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The tournament follows a knockout format, with top players battling for a place in the next round, Idman.biz reports.

Men's quarterfinal matchups:

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov vs. Mohammad Muradli

Vugar Asadli vs. Teimour Radjabov

Rauf Mamedov vs. Ahmad Ahmadzada

Misratdin Iskandarov vs. Aydin Suleymanli

Women's quarterfinal matchups:

Gunay Mammadzada vs. Sabina Ibrahimova

Turkan Mamedyarova vs. Govhar Beydullayeva

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Zeynab Mamedyarova

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Khanim Balajayeva

