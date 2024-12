Shahriyar Mammadyarov, one of the strongest chess players in the world, faced a problem at Turkish customs.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Bakuplus.az that FIDE master Selim Gurcan reported on this on the Chess School channel.

He said that Shahriyar was suspected of smuggling. After Shahriyar stated that he is a famous chess player, the customs officers searched on the Internet and only then apologized and created conditions for Mammadyarov's transfer to Turkiye.

Idman.biz