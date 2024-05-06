6 May 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov meets the history-making chess player - PHOTO

Chess
News
6 May 2024 16:15
Farid Gayibov meets the history-making chess player - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the first female chess player of Azerbaijan, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that congratulating the young athlete on her great success, the minister said that he believes that the European championship will contribute to the development of the chess sport in Azerbaijan.

Fataliyeva thanked for the attention shown.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, Vice-President Faig Hasanov and coach Evgeny Tomashevsky took part in the meeting.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva won a gold medal at the personal continental championship held on the Greek island of Rhodes and went down in history as the first Azerbaijani female chess player.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Song dedicated to Ulviyya Fataliyeva - VIDEO
12:57
Chess

Song dedicated to Ulviyya Fataliyeva - VIDEO

The music created by chess fans in Europe was called "Euphonious Tribute" and was posted on social media
Abdulla Gadimbeyli won the international tournament
4 May 16:40
Chess

Abdulla Gadimbeyli won the international tournament

120 chess players competed in the competition
Azerbaijani chess players in the 125 thousand dollar competition
4 May 13:25
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players in the 125 thousand dollar competition

The "Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge" chess tournament will start today in the UAE
International Chess Festival “Baku Open” will be held
3 May 13:08
Chess

International Chess Festival “Baku Open” will be held

The festival, which will start on June 29, will end on July 7
Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO
1 May 09:36
Chess

Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Champion was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024

Most read

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants