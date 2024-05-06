Farid Gayibov meets the history-making chess player - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the first female chess player of Azerbaijan, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that congratulating the young athlete on her great success, the minister said that he believes that the European championship will contribute to the development of the chess sport in Azerbaijan.

Fataliyeva thanked for the attention shown.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, Vice-President Faig Hasanov and coach Evgeny Tomashevsky took part in the meeting.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva won a gold medal at the personal continental championship held on the Greek island of Rhodes and went down in history as the first Azerbaijani female chess player.

Idman.biz