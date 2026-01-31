Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has recorded his first loss at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers tournament in Wijk aan Zee, one of the most prestigious annual chess festivals in the world.

According to İdman.Biz, Suleymanli was beaten in round 11 by renowned Ukrainian grandmaster Vasyl Ivanchuk, a former world title contender and one of the most respected figures in modern chess. The result ended the Azerbaijani player’s unbeaten run in the event.

Until the 11th round Suleymanli had been the sole leader of the standings, but he now shares second and third place with Ivanchuk on eight points each. The tournament is currently led by American player Andy Woodward with 8.5 points. In the penultimate round, Suleymanli is set to face French grandmaster Marc’Andria Maurizzi.

Victory in the Challengers section carries particular significance, as the winner earns promotion to the Masters group the following year — the elite division of the Tata Steel Chess Festival, often referred to as the “Wimbledon of Chess” due to its history and the strength of its field.