31 January 2026
EN

Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee

Chess
News
31 January 2026 13:05
41
Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has recorded his first loss at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers tournament in Wijk aan Zee, one of the most prestigious annual chess festivals in the world.

According to İdman.Biz, Suleymanli was beaten in round 11 by renowned Ukrainian grandmaster Vasyl Ivanchuk, a former world title contender and one of the most respected figures in modern chess. The result ended the Azerbaijani player’s unbeaten run in the event.

Until the 11th round Suleymanli had been the sole leader of the standings, but he now shares second and third place with Ivanchuk on eight points each. The tournament is currently led by American player Andy Woodward with 8.5 points. In the penultimate round, Suleymanli is set to face French grandmaster Marc’Andria Maurizzi.

Victory in the Challengers section carries particular significance, as the winner earns promotion to the Masters group the following year — the elite division of the Tata Steel Chess Festival, often referred to as the “Wimbledon of Chess” due to its history and the strength of its field.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aydin Suleymanli surges up the world rankings
29 January 15:19
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli surges up the world rankings

Six wins in Wijk aan Zee lift Azerbaijani grandmaster by 20 places
Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings
28 January 15:12
Chess

Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings

Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus continues impressive run at Tata Steel Masters
Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee
28 January 10:59
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee

Azerbaijani chess player moves up to second place, half a point behind the leader
Aydin Suleymanli in pursuit of the American-French tandem in Wijk aan Zee
26 January 11:29
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli in pursuit of the American-French tandem in Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani chess player secured his fourth victory at the traditional chess festival
Aydin Suleymanli falls into the chasing group at the Wijk aan Zee tournament
24 January 10:50
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli falls into the chasing group at the Wijk aan Zee tournament

The Azerbaijani chess player trails the sole leader by half a point
Azerbaijani grandmaster takes the lead in Wijk aan Zee
20 January 11:49
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster takes the lead in Wijk aan Zee

Aydin Suleymanli is half a point ahead of his closest rivals

Most read

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round
30 January 16:44
World football

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round

Premier League side face tough February tie as route to last 16 is confirmed
Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus
29 January 17:58
Football

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

Key dates, format and potential ties as Europe’s elite prepare for the road to the last 16
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
29 January 09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer
13:55
World football

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Italian striker begins new chapter in Ligue 1 after medical and contract agreement