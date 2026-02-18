18 February 2026
Appeal overturns result in Azerbaijan Chess Championship semi-final

Chess
18 February 2026 11:42
The result of the opening semi-final game at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship between Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Turkan Mammad yarova has been revised following an appeal.

According to the national federation, the arbiters initially awarded the game to Mammad yarova after ruling that Allahverdiyeva had made two unjustified claims during the 17 February encounter. The decision effectively handed victory to her opponent.

Allahverdiyeva challenged the ruling before the championship’s Appeals Committee, which reviewed the video recording and the full move sequence. Applying current FIDE regulations, the committee upheld the protest and cancelled the original decision.

The game has now officially been recorded as a draw. Mammad yarova confirmed she accepted the outcome, bringing an end to the dispute in one of the most closely watched matches of the national tournament’s semi-final stage.

