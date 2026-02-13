14 February 2026
EN

First quarter finalists confirmed at Azerbaijan Chess Championship

Chess
News
13 February 2026 11:06
23
First quarter finalists confirmed at Azerbaijan Chess Championship

The first participants of the quarter final stage at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship have been confirmed following the completion of the opening knockout matches, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, results from the two game round of 16 saw Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Read Samedov, Ahmad Ahmadzada and Muhammad Muradli advance to the next stage of the national tournament.

Two pairings will be decided by tie break games, with Rauf Mammadov facing Shiroglan Talibov and Khagan Ahmad meeting Nijat Abasov later today.

In the women’s competition, Ulviyya Fatalieva, Gunay Mammadzade, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Turkan Mammadli, Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Sabina Ibrahimova secured places in the quarter finals, while Govhar Beydullayeva and Narmin Abdinova will also settle their match in a tie break.

The championship runs until 22 February, with games played daily starting at 15:00 local time, bringing together the country’s strongest grandmasters and rising talents in one of Azerbaijan’s key domestic chess events.

Tags: , , , , ,

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Fikret Sideifzade: “I always expect surprises at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship” - İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY
6 February 17:54
Chess

Fikret Sideifzade: “I always expect surprises at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship” - İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

Experienced expert Fikret Sideifzade shares his expectations ahead of the national championships
Teimour Radjabov faces possible removal from FIDE classical ratings
2 February 15:45
Chess

Teimour Radjabov faces possible removal from FIDE classical ratings

Azerbaijani grandmaster could be listed as inactive if he does not play by end of February
Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee
31 January 13:05
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani grandmaster was defeated by the renowned Ukrainian chess player.

Aydin Suleymanli surges up the world rankings
29 January 15:19
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli surges up the world rankings

Six wins in Wijk aan Zee lift Azerbaijani grandmaster by 20 places
Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings
28 January 15:12
Chess

Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings

Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus continues impressive run at Tata Steel Masters
Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee
28 January 10:59
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee

Azerbaijani chess player moves up to second place, half a point behind the leader

Most read

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel
11 February 13:36
Hockey

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Captain Logan Thompson insists move is about preparation, not disrespect, ahead of opening group match
Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026
12 February 12:20
Olympics-2026

Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026 - VIDEO

French coach works with 16 skaters from 13 nations during Winter Olympics
Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics
11 February 12:58
Winter sports

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

Unusual incident during competition in Italy briefly steals spotlight from athletes
Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment
11 February 17:30
Olympics-2026

Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment

General secretary says decision on skater’s future will follow World Championships