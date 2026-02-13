First quarter finalists confirmed at Azerbaijan Chess Championship

The first participants of the quarter final stage at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship have been confirmed following the completion of the opening knockout matches, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, results from the two game round of 16 saw Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Read Samedov, Ahmad Ahmadzada and Muhammad Muradli advance to the next stage of the national tournament.

Two pairings will be decided by tie break games, with Rauf Mammadov facing Shiroglan Talibov and Khagan Ahmad meeting Nijat Abasov later today.

In the women’s competition, Ulviyya Fatalieva, Gunay Mammadzade, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Turkan Mammadli, Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Sabina Ibrahimova secured places in the quarter finals, while Govhar Beydullayeva and Narmin Abdinova will also settle their match in a tie break.

The championship runs until 22 February, with games played daily starting at 15:00 local time, bringing together the country’s strongest grandmasters and rising talents in one of Azerbaijan’s key domestic chess events.

